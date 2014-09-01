Paolo Dybala.



The 23-year-old’s future at the Serie A champions is in serious doubt as contract talks continue to stall. The portal also claims that one of the reasons the player prefers to head to the Bernabeu rather than the Camp Nou is that he doesn’t want to play alongside fellow countryman Lionel Messi.

Reports in Diario Gol this morning claim that Real Madrid has leapfrogged bitter rivals Barcelona in the race for Juventus strikerThe 23-year-old’s future at the Serie A champions is in serious doubt as contract talks continue to stall. The portal also claims that one of the reasons the player prefers to head to the Bernabeu rather than the Camp Nou is that he doesn’t want to play alongside fellow countryman Lionel Messi.

Dybala wants to be the star name at whatever club he plies his trade with next season and believes he wouldn’t be able to fulfil that ambition at Barcelona with Messi and Neymar already grabbing top billing.



Real President Florentino Perez is a huge admirer of the Argentine and will seemingly stop at nothing to try to bring him to the Spanish capital. Juventus are understood to not be interested in any offers below £100 million with the patron seemingly happy to pay this amount if it means he can get his priority summer target.