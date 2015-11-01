Italian international striker Andrea Belotti is a wanted man; the 23-year-old Torino star has been the subject of interest from numerous big European clubs with Arsenal reportedly in pole-position to take him in the summer.



According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport however, news has emerged in Italy that Granata President Urbano Cairo, is travelling to Madrid next week to discuss the possibility of his star player moving to Real with Florentino Perez reportedly ready to meet the €100 million buy-out clause that the Italian club inserted in his recent contract extension that applies only to clubs outside of the peninsula.



With Los Blancos set to offload Alvaro Morata and possibly Karim Benzema at the end of the season, coach Zinedine Zidane is looking to bring in some exciting new young talent and Belotti, who has had a sensational 2016-17 season so far, is a name he has been following for some time.