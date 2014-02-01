Real Madrid must be wary of potential Roma encounter

Gone are the days when qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners meant an ‘easier’ tie lay in wait for you come the end of the tournament’s hibernation in February. For instance, Roma finished top of a group which included Chelsea and Atlético Madrid yet could be rewarded with a double header against Real Madrid.



Given their recent history against the top Spanish sides – Los Colchoneros apart – Giallorossi fans could be forgiven for being filled with dread rather than excitement at such a tie. However, given the impressive run of form Eusebio Di Francesco’s side are on both at home and abroad, Los Blancos would have to be wary of coming unstuck against one of the competition’s most renowned pushovers.



The aforementioned ex-Sassuolo coach is doing a fantastic job in Italy’s capital, and has given the side a fresh impetus after Luciano Spalletti left for a new challenge at Inter. Defensively, the team is much improved while the Pescara native has also maintained the attacking verge associated with his predecessor.



As they have proved several times this season, particularly in their two games against Chelsea, they are capable of playing at a tempo most sides will struggle to deal with. Playing against top clubs holds no fear for EDF’s charges; in fact, they would relish the opportunity to show just how good they are against the most successful team in European Cup history.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)