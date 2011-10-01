Real Madrid news: Chelsea in pole position for unhappy striker as Inter make contact to sign Colombia star
20 April at 18:11Real Madrid have qualified for the Champions League semi-finals and are the current LaLiga leaders witha three-point lead over Barcelona and with one game in hand. The two teams meet at the Santiago Bernabeu next Sunday for a decisive league clash.
Despite Real Madrid’s positive season, however, there are a few stars who are not happy at the club anymore. One of them is Alvaro Morata who has not been a regular starter under Zinedine Zidane this season and is considering leaving the club.
According o various sources, the Spaniard is a top transfer target of Chelsea with the Blues who have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the former Juve star. Morata is not happy at the Bernabeu due to his lack of game time and although AC Milan are also being linked with a summer move for the Spaniard, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned Morata does not want to play for another Serie A team which is not Juventus.
Colombia star James Rodriguez is also fed up with his lack of playing time and Il Corriere dello Sport reports Inter have made contact with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a possible summer move. The nerazzurri director of sport Piero Ausilio was in Monaco yesterday to monitor Fabinho and Bernardo Silva and according to the Italian paper Ausilio used his trip to France to talk to Jorge Mendes who was also spotted at the Stade Luis II. James Rodriguez is also a transfer target of Manchester United.
Go to comments