Real Madrid news: Cristiano Ronaldo suggests signing of Portuguese star as Mou wants Isco
15 March at 11:39Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be a long-time admirer of his compatriot Andre Silva who is contracted with Porto until 2021. The promising Portugal International has 20 goals in 36 appearances with his club and has managed five goals in his first six games with senior Portugal national. According to reports in Portugal (via Sportmediaset), Ronaldo wants the Merengues to sign Andre Silva in the summer.
With Alvaro Morata who is rumoured to be willing to leave the club, CR7 believes his compatriot would be the perfect addition to fill the boots of Karim Benzema in the future.
Morata, however, is not the only player considering leaving the club at the end of the season as midfield star Isco is also unhappy with his status at the Bernabeu. The Spaniard is not a regular starter and Zinedine Zidane always keeps him away from the starting XI of Real Madrid in big games.
Isco’s contract rung until 2018 and the Spain International does not want to sign a new deal. According to Ok Diario, there are five Premier League clubs interested in the 24-year-old including José Mourinho’s Manchester United.
