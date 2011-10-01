that the Merengues do not want to do without him.Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms the Spaniard has signed a contract extension which will be announced later today.The Spaniard has signed a new contract until 2022 and Real Madrid have included a € 700 million release clause in his contract.Isco’s release clause is the second highest clause in football at the moment. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has a higher one as his ‘minimum’ transfer fee his € 1 billion.Isco’s new release fee is higher than Messi’s who could leave Barcelona if any interested suitors would match his € 300 million release clause.Isco was linked with joining Juve and Tottenham in the summer, but the player has now decided to commit his future to Real Madrid.