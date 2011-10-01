Real Madrid news: Juve and Spurs target pens new contract with new €700m release clause
15 September at 11:56Only one year ago, he used to be one of the most wanted players in Europe as, despite his talent, Zinedine Zidane did not give him any playing time at all. Today, Isco is regarded again as one of the strongest footballers of Spanish football and his new Real Madrid contract confirms that the Merengues do not want to do without him.
Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms the Spaniard has signed a contract extension which will be announced later today.
The Spaniard has signed a new contract until 2022 and Real Madrid have included a € 700 million release clause in his contract.
Isco’s release clause is the second highest clause in football at the moment. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has a higher one as his ‘minimum’ transfer fee his € 1 billion.
Isco’s new release fee is higher than Messi’s who could leave Barcelona if any interested suitors would match his € 300 million release clause.
Isco was linked with joining Juve and Tottenham in the summer, but the player has now decided to commit his future to Real Madrid.
