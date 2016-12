Real Madrid loaneeis set to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, today’s edition of Marca reports . The promising Spanish centre-back is a product of Real Zaragoza academy and had was signed for € 5 million by Real Madrid in summer 2015.The 19-year-old defender joined Eintracht Frankfurt last summer on a dry loan deal and is impressing with the Bundesliga side having already collected 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season.​According to the Spanish paper,, leaving Portuguese defender Pepe free to leave the club in June 2017, which is when his contract with Los Blancos expires.Pepe will turn 34 in February and the LaLiga table leaders have decided not to extend his stay at the club.although the Red Devils’ boss José Mourinho is rumoured to be willing to reunite with his former Real Madrid player.If Manchester United are to sign the experienced centre-back, they can start negotiation talks in January and sign Pepe as a free agent at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto