Real Madrid now after Antoine Griezmann
30 January at 17:00La Liga powerhouses Real Madrid are set to make a move for Atletico Madrid starman Antoine Griezmann this coming summer, reports Don Balon.
The 26-year-old Griezmann has enjoyed an impressive season with the Los Rojiblancos this season as well, having scored seven times and assisting five times in 18 La Liga appearances. While the total is lower that his expected one, Griezmann has been Atletico's best player this season.
Don Balon say that Real Madrid have now identified the Frenchman as a player who can lift the club up and Florentino Perez wants Griezmann to become the club's stellar signing next summer. While the likes of Harry Kane and Eden Hazard are being targeted as well, Griezmann will cost only 100 million euros owing to the release clause that he currently has at the Wanda Metropolitano based side.
Perez is aware of how much he would have to spend to make sure that Real come back to the top again and Griezmann could be one of those signings next summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
