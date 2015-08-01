Real Madrid offer two players in swap for Man Utd’s De Gea
25 January at 11:40Real Madrid are redoubling their efforts to sign David de Gea with an offer of two players and a cash payment, claims Don Balon .
The goalkeeper has long been a target at the Bernabeu, but Manchester United are reluctant to sell one of their key players. But a bid that includes a juicy fee as well as Keylor Navas and Mateo Kovacic might just turn heads at Old Trafford.
As you may remember, the Spaniard was the subject of an agreed upon transfer two summers ago that would’ve sent him the Real Madrid. The last-minute transfer, however, was never consummated as a fax machine in the Spanish capital wasn’t working, and the paperwork wasn’t submitted in time.
Immediately after, United signed their star goalkeeper to an expensive extension, which he is currently working under.
As Navas has struggled of late, Real Madrid have intensified their efforts to find a replacement. AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Chelsea’s Thibault Courtois are also favored after they were unable to agree to terms with Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.
