Real Madrid offers attacker to Man Utd and Arsenal
06 February at 11:00Real Madrid have offered Manchester United the chance to sign Karim Benzema this summer, according to Diario Gol. The France international has faced criticism amid struggles at Santiago Bernabeu during the 2017-18 campaign and reportedly will be among those moved on at the end of the season.
Club president Florentino Perez is reportedly enamored with other attacking options outside the organization. Mauro Icardi of Inter Milan has been the subject of numerous rumors linking him to the Spanish capital. Juventus’ Paulo Dybal has been floated as an heir apparent to Cristiano Ronaldo. Most notably, however, has been Neymar.
Arsenal have also seen the transfer door opened should they wish to make a move for a proven frontman. However, a Benzema move to either of those teams is unlikely. Jose Mourinho said Manchester United won’t be making any attacking purchases this summer. The Gunners just finished remodeling their offensive unit in January.
