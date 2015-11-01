Real Madrid: James and Isco's futures are in heavy doubt

Real Madrid are having a great season so far as they are first in la Liga standings and they beat Napoli by a 3-1 score in the opening game of the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions league. Even so, there are some players who will leave the club this coming summer as Perez will look to improve his squad.



According to close sources, Real Madrid are planning on making some changes up front. Other than the Morata situation, Isco (who's contract expires in June 2018) and James Rodriguez's futures are in heavy doubt. There have been talks with Isco for a contract renewal but both parties are far away financially speaking. As for James, he is looking to get more playing time as a summer exit is on the cards. It is very likely that at least one of these two players leave the club come summer time.



If Isco or James leave the club (or both), then a Dybala attempt will be on Florentino Perez's cards...