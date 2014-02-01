Raphael Varane to Manchester United. The 23-year-old has been high on the wanted list by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho who has been monitoring his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu and has already had the player under his wing during his time in charge of Los Blancos.

Reports from Spanish portal Don Balon (via The Daily Star) state that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is open to the sale of French defenderto Manchester United. The 23-year-old has been high on the wanted list by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho who has been monitoring his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu and has already had the player under his wing during his time in charge of Los Blancos.

The report claims that it’s the Spanish club’s intention to try to prize Italian international defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus this summer and Varane is the player who will be offloaded to make way. Zidane is reportedly confident he can bring Bonucci to the capital for a fee of around of £50M.



Mourinho wants to overhaul his back-line this summer and wants a young quality star to play alongside Eric Bailly at the heart of the defence.