Real Madrid or AC Milan: which one should be Conte’s next destination?

Rumours about Antonio Conte’s long-term future at Chelsea – or lack thereof – continue to circulate, calling into question his commitment to building a legacy with the Stamford Bridge club. He has been constantly linked with moves elsewhere, not least back to Italy where his stock remains very high.



Having spent just 18 months in London, he has already been mentioned as a contender for jobs at Inter, AC Milan and Roma, as well as return to the Italian national team bench. Owing to Real Madrid’s struggles to find form this season, he is also considered a potential replacement for Zinedine Zidane. So, should he decide to quit Chelsea next summer, where should the Lecce native go next?



With Vincenzo Montella having been relieved of his duties by the Rossoneri this morning, rumours of Conte’s return to Serie A are only set to intensify. He would, in many ways, be a perfect fit as Milan find themselves in a rather similar situation to the one Juventus were in when he first took charge in Turin.



Without doubt, there is a solid squad of players at Milan. With the right guidance, tactical identity and one or two more additions, they do have a team capable of being much higher in the table than they currently are. With several seasons of inept failure behind them already, the Diavolo needs rejuvenating and Conte could be the man to do just that.



On the other side of the coin, Conte is a coach who prefers his hard work and disciplined approach to be the shining light of a club, which is why he and Real Madrid would be a marriage destined to fail. He and Florentino Pérez are incompatible and things would almost certainly end in tears.



If Milan’s plan is to entrust Gennaro Gattuso with the reigns until the end of the campaign, then a significant appointment such as Conte could well be in the offing. He will think long and hard about his next move, but Conte is exactly what the Rossoneri need right now. Who knows, he might just come to the conclusion that the attraction is mutual.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)