Real Madrid defender Pepe is set to sign a lucrative deal and head to the Chinese Super League. The 33-year-old has been the subject of much speculation as he approaches the end of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Juventus and Manchester United had both been linked with moves for the Portuguese international but his final destination is set to be the Far-East with Hebei Fortune preparing a contract worth €15 million per season; almost three times what he currently earns in the Spanish capital.



Another factor that has persuaded the Euro 2016 winner to move to China is that Hebei are managed by former Real Madrid boss Manuel Pellegrini, who had an good relationship with Pepe during their time together in Spain.



After 10 years and over 220 appearances for the club, Pepe is now set for a new adventure in China as he becomes the latest high-profile star to head to the country.