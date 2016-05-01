One of the world’s most recognisable footballers is set to become an ambassador at one of his former clubs after Florentino Perez announced the David Beckham would be returning to the Spanish capital.





Having spent four years at the club between 2003 and 2007, Beckham’s global appeal skyrocketed after he became Real’s latest “Galactico” signing. Speaking to Fox Deportes (via Eurosport) , Perez explained that; “The great players are those who have given us this great image of the club since 2000. These players like [Luis] Figo, [Zinedine] Zidane, Ronaldo and Beckham, who I have just seen here and was delighted to see him again. They remain our ambassadors, Zidane as coach, Ronaldo Nazario, Roberto Carlos. And now David Beckham too is going to join up with us as an ambassador."

Beckham himself is yet to confirm the appointment but if it does go ahead, he will join a other former stars working at the club; as well as Zinedine Zidane there is also Guti who is a coach of the youth team and Roberto Carlos who is a regular commentator on the club’s TV channel.