According to reports from Spain, Real Madrid patron Florentino Perez has been left furious after German striker Timo Werner opted for a summer move to Liverpool, rather than the Santiago Bernabeu.





Don Balon writes that the 22-year-old centre-forward, who has been compared to Spurs striker Harry Kane, was on the Spanish giant’s list if they fail to persuade the England frontman to swap North London for the Spanish capital.

Werner, who plays for RB Leipzig could now follow his team-mate Nabi Keita to Anfield with reports claiming Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to secure his services ahead of next season, despite already having the firepower of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at his disposal.



The portal also claims that former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, who is settling in nicely at Real’s bitter rivals Barcelona, has also alerted his current employers to the player’s current situation and the fact that he has effectively snubbed a move to the capital.