Real Madrid President Florentino Perez wants David De Gea to be his new number one goalkeeper next season.



The patron has made no secret of his desire to bring the 27-year-old back to the city of his birth and once again this summer, another attempt will almost certainly be made.



There is however, according to Don Balon, a small problem, and that is the desire of the Manchester United custodian to be the replacement to Keylor Navas.



With a contract at Old Trafford until 2019, it had looked likely that De Gea would be heading out of England during the last two summer transfer windows, but his loyalty to the Red Devils has remained unquestioned.



So much so, that Perez is already lining up a possible alternative; Chelsea number one Thibaut Courtois.



The Belgian international who, like De Gea, played for Atletico Madrid has openly spoke of his love of the Spanish capital and that one day he too would like to return.

