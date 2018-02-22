Real Madrid are searching for defensive reinforcements this summer and according to latest reports from Spain, their number one target currently plies his trade in the Bundesliga.



David Alaba. Diario Gol writes that the player who tops President Florentino Perez’s wish-list is versatile Austrian international

The patron is understood to be ready to table an offer to Bayern Munich to try to bring the 25-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeau; reported to be in the region of 80 million euros.



Alaba has a contract in Bavaria until 2021 but his ability to be able to play as a full-back, central defender or holding midfielder, makes him a proposition worth chasing.



The Austrian has been with the German giants since 2008 and after a loan spell at Hoffenheim, has been in the Bayern first-team since 2011.

