Real Madrid plan summer splash for Chelsea superstar
24 March at 14:52Real Madrid hope to entice Chelsea star Eden hazard to the Bernabeu next season, Sid Lowe of the Guardian confirms from Spain.
The Belgian star has returned to his best levels this season, helping the Blues [post a strong record and pretty much seal the Premier League title race.
Lowe writes that Real are happy to offer the likes of Alvaro Morata and Isco in a swap, with both struggling to impress Coach Zinedine Zidane.
The two players have both been on Chelsea’s radar before, though Coach Antonio Conte is a known admirer of Morata’s, the Spaniard joining Juventus the summer that Conte left to take over Italy.
Real don’t, Lowe confirms, think that Hazard will be threatened by the presence of the BBC, and believe that the Belgian is compatible with the team’s current attacking options.
Real are also very interested in Chelsea goalkeeper Thiabaut Courtois, a former star with rivals Atletico.
