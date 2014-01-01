Real Madrid planning shock €570m swoop for Premier League trio
27 January at 12:55It has been a miserable season for Real Madrid so far.
The reigning La Liga champions currently stand 19 points behind runaway leaders Barcelona, and were unceremoniously dumped out of the Copa del Rey this week by a 2-1 home defeat to local neighbours Leganes.
Just how do they plan to turn the ship around, you might be wondering. By spending big, on the best talent the Premier League has to offer.
The Daily Mail reports that Madrid will splurge up to €570 million to complete a hat trick of blockbuster signings. Eden Hazard tops Florentino Perez's wanted list -- with the club president prepared to break the official world transfer record by bidding €250m -- while David De Gea and Harry Kane complete the stellar lineup of reinforcements.
This news comes on the heels of reports that Real Madrid want to replace unsettled manager, and club legend, Zinedine Zidane with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Despite winning the Manager of The Year award in December, it’s widely expected he will be sacked after a season full of miserable disappointments.
