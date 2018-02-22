Real Madrid are planning to sell Dani Ceballos to Liverpool,

Florentino Perez wants the major cash injection that such a deal will bring, allowing the Merengues to revamp their squad. The Galacticos’ president also wants Real to sell Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema for a combined €200 million.

Ceballos, who was acquired from Real Betis for €16.5 million, has recently been linked to AC Milan, and has struggled to get playing time in the capital. His first start as a Liga player did, however, see him net a brace to down Alaves 2-1 in Vitoria - Gasteiz.

According to the report, Klopp sees Ceballos as the missing piece in Liverpool’s puzzle, especially with Philippe Coutinho leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Perez is trying to make the most of the €160 million that Barcelona will pay for Coutinho, and Ceballos has long been asking for a move in order to get some playing time.