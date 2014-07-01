Real Madrid ponder crazy swap deal to sign Juve's Dybala

Italian media outlet Rai Sport report that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has decided to try to sign Juventus Argentinian jewel Paulo Dybala.



According to the report the Los Merengues supremo is preparing a swap deal offer which would see German international Toni Kroos plus a sum of money go to Juventus in order to bring Dybala to the Spanish capital. Furthermore Rai reports that after having probed into the avilability of Inter's Mauro Icardi Real also decided to enquire into Paulo Dybala.



Juventus are not keen to patrt ways with their number 10 but this interest from Real Madrid forces the Bianconeri directors to offer Dybala a new contract where they raise his salary in order to avoid a situation where the player would hand in a transfer request. Having said that Juventus CEO Marotta is not prepared to hang on to Dybala at all costs given that the renewal signed last year also arrived rather slowly.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)