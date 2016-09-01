Real Madrid pounce on former Juventus target
28 May at 15:10Juve and Real Madrid are not only going to battle it out on the pitch in the Champions League final on the 3rd of June, but Serie A and La Liga champions will also go head to head in the summer for a promising Spanish midfielder.
According to Don Balon, in fact, the Merengues are interested in signing Betis Sevilla midfielder Dani Ceballos, 20, who is contracted with the Spanish club until 2020.
The Spanish midfield sensation has two goals and two assists in 31 appearances with Betis and has imposed himself as one of the most promising La Liga midfielders and the interest of both Champions League finalists come as no surprise.
Juventus had been linked with a move for the talented midfielder a few months ago and Real Madrid are now believed to be the most interested club in signing him.
Ceballos has a € 15 million release clause included in his contract with Betis and is reportedly willing to leave Betis for a bigger club.
