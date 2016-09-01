Real Madrid prepare bid for Liverpool's Salah

Spanish media outlet Don Balon report that Real Madrid are preparing a bid for Liverpool's Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah when the transfer window opens in January.



According to the report Real Madrid are prepared to offer Liverpool cash plus Real winger Lucas Vazquez in exchange for the 25-year-old forward who has scored 19 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions and tops the Premier League scoring chart with 13 goals.



Lucas Vazques scored 4 goals and made 14 assists helping the Los Merengues clinch a league and Champions League double but so far this season he has started just eight games in all competitions and Real are reportedly willing to let him leave the Bernabeu with Roma being linked with the player too according to the same report.



Liverpool signed Salah this past summer from Roma and it is very difficult to see Jurgen Klopp parting ways with his star man after only a few months but Real Madrid's interest in the Egyptian international is real as the Madrid club's manager Zidane stated yesterday in no uncertain terms that Salah is a player he rates very highly.