It looks like Real Madrid are also very interested in signing Alisson Becker of Roma.

The Brazilian Number 1 has been linked to a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Chelsea especially interested, while major Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain are also firmly in the admirers camp.

The Brazilian is set to cost about

65 million, a price that is considerable, even for a club like Liverpool. According to the Corriere dello Sport, the Champions League holders have made a

60 million offer for him. Alisson has also been offered a five-year deal worth

5m a season.

Yet the Galacticos - who may have been scared off Thibaut Courtois or David De Gea - have found an alternative. President Florentino Perez wants to replace Keylor Navas, who is guilty of not boasting enough star power for the Galacticos.

Yet there is bad news ahead for the Merengues: Roma Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has already said that the Olimpico team needs to “fight” to keep the former Internacional player.

"It is obvious that such a player is well liked, but we have to think big.

"We must start holding onto some players."