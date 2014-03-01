Real Madrid prepare mega player-plus cash swap deal to sign Dybala
19 February at 12:10No secret that Paulo Dybala is one of the hottest commodities in Europe. The Juventus star is considered one of the next top class strikers and Argentinean media believe he could become the next Lionel Messi.
The former Palermo star is set to sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants. Dybala’s contract will be raised from the current €2-million-a-year, to almost € 7-million-a-year, a pay rise that Juventus representatives hope will be enough to ward off the interests of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
According to Don Balon (via ilbianconero), however, Real Madrid are planning to make a huge offer to lure the Argentinian star from the J Stadim in the summer.
The Spanish paper claims that the LaLiga giants will set up a player-plus cash swap deal involving any of their five stars: Karim Benzema, Isco, Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez or Danilo plus a big cash offer to tempt Juventus to sell their star. Will the Merengues' offer be enough for the bianconeri? We don’t think so...
