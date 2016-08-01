Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid refuses to give up the chase for Chelsea play-maker The Mirror claims that the Spanish giants are ready to smash the world transfer record currently held by Manchester United after last summer’s purchase of Paul Pogba, to bring the Belgian international to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old could become the first £100 million player if, as reports suggest, Los Blancos throw in Spanish striker Alvaro Morata for good measure. Chelsea are desperate to tie the player down to a new deal at Stamford Bridge and are ready to offer Hazard around £300,000-a-week but the journal suggests that even this will not stop Real’s pursuit of the player who is on the shortlist to be named PFA Footballer of the Year.



It’s likely that the spending won’t stop there either with Zinedine Zidane’s side also linked with a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea. The Spanish number one almost returned to his home city in the summer of 2015 only for the deal to hit complications at the eleventh hour, now Real are ready to make another full-on assault at the end of the season with the player thought to be ready to depart Old Trafford this time around.