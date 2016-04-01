Real Madrid preparing €30 million swoop for Arsenal star
10 December at 15:45Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been steadfast in his assertions that star striker Alexis Sanchez will remain with the club despite the expiration of his contract this summer. However, if Florentino Perez gets his way, the French manager will need to backtrack on his comments.
According Don Balon, Real Madrid are preparing a 30 million euro bid for the Chilean next month as they look to strengthen their attack. The American-owners of the Gunners may be enticed by the offer as they face the very real risk that they’ll lose him for free after June.
In addition to his striking prowess, manager Zinedine Zidane is enamored by Alexis’ versatility. He can foresee him playing up top as well as deeper towards the midfield. With striking options in Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Marcos Asensio, and Borja Mayoral, Alexis’ abilities would enable him to remain on the pitch with them, without causing a crowd at the top.
Go to comments