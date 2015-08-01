Real Madrid president meets agent of top Chelsea target to discuss summer move
08 April at 18:45Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to have met Jorge Mendes to discuss the Merengues’ transfer plans for the summer. Mendes is a key figure for Real Madrid as he’s the representative of many stars currently under contract with the LaLiga giants.
Mendes’ clients list includes players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Fabio Coentrao and Pepe but the Portuguese super agent also represents some of Real Madrid’s top summer targets like Manchester United’s David De Gea and AS Monaco star Bernardo Siva who is also rumoured to be a top transfer target of both Chelsea and Manchester United.
The Premier League giants are being heavily linked with a summer move for the Portuguese ace but Florentino Perez is said to have also asked information about the 22-year-old whose contract with AS Monaco expires in June 2020.
According to Diario Gol, Florentino Perez is an admirer of the Portuguese winger and has already entered transfer talks with Jorge Mendes trying to lure the talented Portuguese from the Stade Luis II at the end of the season.
Go to comments