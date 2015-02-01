Real Madrid president refuses to sign striking duo: here’s why
25 November at 18:30Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is looking for a new striker to sign in the summer transfer window as the reign of Karim Benzema is believed to have come to an end. Several top players are being linked with a move to the Bernabeu but Spanish media believe Florentino has already chosen his number one target.
According to a report of Don Balon, two strikers have recently offered their services to Real Madrid: Timo Werner and Andrea Belotti.
Both strikers are not in the form of their life although they are undoubtedly two of the most talented strikers in Europe at the moment.
Florentino, however, has reportedly refused to enter transfer talks with both hit-men as his primary target is Tottenham star Harry Kane.
The Englishman tops the Merengues shopping list and the Spanish news outlet suggest Florentino will make a move to sign him at the end of the season. If he’d fail to welcome his services, then both Belotti and Werner may be possible reinforcements for the La Liga giants.
