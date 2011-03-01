Real Madrid president reveals shocking interest in Messi

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez talked to Cadena Ser to provide several updates on the Merengues. As we previously reported, Perez revealed that Isco has already signed a contract extension with the La Liga giants.



“The contract extension of Isco is done, we’ll announce it in the coming days. He is still young and can still improve, we still want to see some improvements from him. He is one of our Spanish footballers. We have 11 and nine of them are a product of our academy.”

Perez, however, did also reveal a shocking interest in Barcelona star Lionel Messi.



“I would have signed him in the first years of my presidency”, Florentino said.



“He is a player we have always been looking at.”



Messi’s Barcelona contract expires in 2018 but the blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed that the Argentinean will soon pen a new deal with the club as a new agreement has already been reached.

