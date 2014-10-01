Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has already made contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala, as he looks to sign him next summer.

The 24-year-old Dybala has found himself on the bench a lot of times in recent games, making only 12 starts for the Old Lady. Massimiliano Allegri seems to have ran into problems with the Argentine and his agent and the striker’s situation has alerted a lot of clubs in Europe. Including Real Madrid.

Don Balon suggests that Perez sees Dybala as a possible replacement for Gareth Bale and wants to sign him next summer. Talks between Dybala’s entourage and Real Madrid have already taken place, with Perez already having sent a message to the Argentine to initiate contact.

Dybala and his agent, who happens to be brother, feel that him being on the bench can damage his reputation of being one of the highest coveted players in the planet, but Perez feels otherwise.

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)