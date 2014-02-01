Real Madrid president shuts down meeting to hold ‘urgent talks’ on top Barcelona target
14 April at 15:00Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is rumoured to have shut down an important meeting held in Madrid to begin transfer talks with PSG over the signing of Italian playmaker Marco Verratti. The former Pescara man is one of the most wanted players in the Old Continent.
Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing him with Andres Iniesta who has tipped the 24-year-old to become his heir at the Nou Camp.
According to Don Balon, however, Florentino Perez has reportedly informed PSG that he’s open to match any offer they will receive in the summer as the Merengues are desperate to add depth and quality to their midfield next summer.
Verratti has two goals and seven assists in 35 appearances in all competitions with PSG so far this season and the Ligue1 giants are reported not to be open to sell the player for a lower fee than € 80 million.
