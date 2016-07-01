Real Madrid president tells Mourinho to sign Barcelona midfielder
23 September at 18:20Real Madrid president Florentino Perez seems to be still on very good terms with the former Merengues boss José Mourinho. The Spanish entrepreneur ‘loves’ the Special One so much he has reportedly told him which January signing he should go for when the winter transfer window opens.
According to Don Balon, in fact, Florentino has told Mourinho to sign Andre Gomes in the summer given that the former Velencia star will leave Barcelona in January.
The Portuguese midfielder is struggling with game time at the Nou Camp and has failed to justify his € 35 million price-tag so far.
Andre Gomes is a long time target of José Mourihno as the agent of the footballer and the manager is Jorge Mendes, one of the most influential agents in the world of football.
Andre Gomes had been linked with joining Juventus as well in the summer but the Old Lady failed to reach an agreement with Barcelona who asked the Old Lady € 50 million to seal the player’s services.
The Serie A giants were only interested in signing Andre Gomes on loan with option to buy.
