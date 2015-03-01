Real Madrid-Psg and Porto-Liverpool: predicted line-ups

Two more Champions League games tonight after yesterday’s draw between Juve and Tottenham and Manchester City’s easy win away at Basel. Defending champions Real Madrid will host Neymar’s Psg at home tonight. The Ligue 1 Giants will be playing with the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Edionson Cavani and Neymar up front. Zidane will start the BBC for the Merengues.



REAL MADRID-PARIS SAINT GERMAIN



REAL MADRID (4-3-1-2): Keylor Navas; Nacho, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo.



​PSG (4-3-3): Areola; Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Verratti, Diarra, Rabiot; Mbappé, Cavani, Neymar.



As for Porto-Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk is set to make his Champions League debut with the Reds tonight. Mohammed Salah, Saido Mane and Firmino will be playing in attack with Robertson expected to start as left-back.



PORTO-LIVERPOOL



PORTO (4-4-2): José Sa; Maxi Pereira, Reyes, Marcano, Telles; Ricardo, Herrera, Oliveira, Brahimi; Marega, Tiquinho Soares.



LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Oxlade Chamberlan, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

