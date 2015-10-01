

According to Spanish Bernabeu Digital , Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could be involved in a dramatic swap deal this summer.

The journal claims that current Los Blancos frontman Karim Benzema, could be on his way out of the Spanish capital to make way for Uruguayan hitman Edinson Cavani; currently firing in the goals at the Parc des Princes.



It’s believed that the respective President’s, Florentino Perez and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, have an excellent working relationship and that both are in favour of such a deal taking place. The portal understands that the exchange could happen at the end of the current campaign with Benzema’s relationship with the Real supporters at an all-time low.



All this comes just a week after it seemed as though the Frenchman would be committing his future to his current club despite the reported interest from Premier League side Arsenal. However, Perez is believed to be huge admirer of Cavani and a chance to see him line-up in the famous all-white strip could be an offer too good for him to turn down.