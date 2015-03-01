The Spanish Football Federation has banned Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for one match after his red card in last weekend’s El Clasico defeat to Barcelona. The Spanish international was dismissed after an X-rated lunge on Lionel Messi and was then seen to exchange words with his long time enemy Gerard Pique as he trudged of the field.



Real did appeal against the sending off but the decision was upheld after the foul was deemed as “violent conduct” by the authorities. The ban could have been worse but match referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez made no mention of the clash with Pique is his match report.



Both teams are back in action this evening as Barcelona entertain rock bottom Osasuna at the Cam Nou whilst Zidane’s men travel to Galicia to face Deportivo La Coruna with the league title still a long way from being decided.