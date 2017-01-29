Real Madrid reach agreement over promising striker’s loan exit
30 January at 13:10Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Alaves over the loan move of Mariano Diaz. The 23-year-old striker is struggling with game time at the Santiago Bernabeu but has managed five goals in nine appearances in all competitions with the Merengues.
Of course, it is nothing easy for Mariano Diaz to get any game time at the Santiago Bernabeu as the likes of Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata are Zinedine Zidane’s favourite picks up front. According to Cadena Ser, the LaLiga table leaders have reached an agreement over the striker’s temporary transfer although the product of Real Madrid academy would prefer not to leave the Santiago Bernabeu despite lack of game time.
Mariano Diaz is understood to be willing to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the current campaign in order to challenge his teammates for a regular spot as Real Madrid’s striker. Not an easy task at all with Real Madrid that would prefer him to leave the club on loan in order to get regular game time and return at the Santiago Bernabeu at the beginning of next season with much more experience.
