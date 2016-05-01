Real Madrid ready new Galactico project with Salah

Florentino Pérez has made it clear that Real Madrid will undertake a very ambitious transfer campaign next summer, after recent attempts to strengthen the squad have ended in failure. He wasn’t pleased by last summer’s market, and is determined not to let it happen again.



Several galacticos such as Harry Kane, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Thibaut Courtois are on his agenda, but there is one that stands out above all: Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has many admirers in Madrid, and is viewed by many as the perfect replacement for Gareth Bale.



Los Blancos are sure Liverpool would be willing to do a deal at around €100 million, and do not rule out the possibility of sending the Welshman the other way in order to lower the cost of the transfer.



Zinedine Zidane has already given his blessing to Salah’s arrival, having spoken about him in glowing terms just a few days ago: “He is a great player. He showed that in Rome and is now doing the same in Liverpool. He is an important player and is growing more all the time. He is still young, and can improve a great deal.”



He has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League this season, and it would be no surprise to see him at Santiago Bernabéu next summer.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)