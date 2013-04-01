Real Madrid will stop at nothing to sign N’Golo Kante’ this summer, if the latest reports from London are accurate.

The 26-year-old has started all 30 of his Premier League appearances this season, and fans and experts alike are struggling to find words to describe his prodigious feats on the field. He has quickly confirmed that he is the best defensive midfielder in the league, quite ironic for a player

Even better, current Coach Antonio Conte wants the French international to keep improving!





"We are talking about a great player – he played very well in the past, last season with Leicester, and he is playing very well also this season with us." "My job is to try and improve my players," Conte recently confirmed , "and I want to improve my players through working very hard."

“We are working in some aspects to try and improve him, to make him a more complete player, but we are talking about a great player. N’Golo is also a fantastic person, with great commitment and he is a great example.”