Real Madrid ready to offer Alvaro Morata in exchange for Manchester City unhappy star
03 February at 19:05Real Madrid are reportedly considering signing Manchester City unhappy star Sergio Aguero in the summer transfer window. The Merengues are planning to restyle their attacking department at the end of the season and are said to have set their sights on some of the best hit-men around Europe.
Real Madrid’s priority is Juventus’ star Paulo Dybala who, however, should sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants later this month. Borussia Dortmund ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also on the LaLiga giants’ radars alongside Sergio Aguero.
Now, despite his benching role against West Ham, signing the Argentinian from Manchester City in the summer will be nothing easy. According to the Mirror, however, Real Madrid have a plan to lure the ruthless striker from the Etihad Stadium once the season ends.
The Merengues are said to be willing to offer their star striker Alvaro Morata in exchange for Sergio Aguero who could see his game time at Manchester City reduced after the arrival of Brazilian sensation Gabriel Jesus.
