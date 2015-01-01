Zinedine Zidane is ready to make a huge bid for Kylian M’Bappe, according to

The French outlet (via Le10Sport) claim that the Real Madrid Coach is ready to invest a sum rumoured to be between €80 and €100 million, in order to land the 18-year-old sensation.

The scorer of 22 goals in all competitions, M’Bappe has plenty of admirers, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG, and sums of €90 million have been mentioned before, notoriously as the subject of a PSG bid.

Monaco, however, don’t want to let go of their young starlet, vice-president Vadim Vasyliev telling

"But with the 2018 World Cup, not Thomas [Lemar], not Kylian, nor maybe Bernardo [Silva] want to leave. It is not the right time.

"We are going to do everything to keep them.”