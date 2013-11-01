Manchester United are set to make an offer for Gareth Bale, if the latest report from Express is to be believed.

The Portuguese Coach is known to be a fan of the Welsh international, and needs another player who can work well on the wings.

​Yet Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express writes that the former Tottenham star is not long for the Bernabeu, and that the Merengues are “ready to offload the 28-year-old after growing tired of the amount of time that he has spent on the treatment table in the last two seasons.”

​Bale returned to form this season and scored against Real Sociedad in September, but has gone down to injury since.

His agent, Jonathan Barnett, lashed out at the Merengues in November, saying that “

"He adores the club and the city. So it’s true that it hurts him when they don’t support him, but provide that help to players who aren’t as good a shim. It’s madness, this only happens in Spain and I don’t understand why. The socios should understand this and realize what a good person Gareth is”.

Real Madrid’s socios (shareholders/members) should try to understand and support him. It’s very important for his progress. He wants to play for the rest of his life at Real.”