Real Madrid ready to pay Icardi release clause?
16 January at 11:20It’s no secret that Real Madrid will be looking for scoring help before next season. One of their top targets may have dropped a hint that he’ll be moving clubs after the World Cup.
Mauro Icardi remains one of the most highly-acclaimed strikers in Italy, and Inter Milan have been working on renewing the Argentine. However, those talks seem to have stalled, and Corriere dello Sport indicates that Florentino Perez may jump at the opportunity to sign him.
The paper reports that Real Madrid are prepared to pay his 110 million euro release clause to bring him to Spain.
Icardi released an Instagram post shortly after which translates to, “Never forget that you are the architect of your destiny.”
