Real Madrid are ready to make a huge offer to nab Ousmane Dembele, according to the latest

The Borussia Dortmund star has been linked to Barcelona of late, but recent information has confirmed that he has turned down the Catalonians, because he wants to move to Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old scored six Bundesliga goals last season in 32 games, taking the German league by storm despite it being only his first season.

Now, Sexta Deportes confirm that the Merengues want to spend a massive

80 million for the young French winger, only to loan him straight back to Borussia for a season. Otherwise, Real want to be given the priority to negotiate over the 20-year-old next season.

Who will Dembele choose?

that Dembele has grown frustrated with Barcelona and has opted to join Real Madrid, irritated by the Catalans’ increasing focus on Philippe Coutinho.