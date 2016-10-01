Real Madrid ready to steal Dutch defender away from Barca
30 December at 16:20With Javier Mascherano seemingly on his way to China, Ernesto Valverde is looking for a defender to fill his role on the roster. As January is nearly upon us, it appears he’s looking at Jose Mourinho’s Dutch back Daley Blind.
Barcelona centerback Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and many see Blind as potential exchange player in any deal.
However, rival Florentino Perez may have plans to crash the Blaugrana party. The Dutch international is seen as the ideal man as Los Blancos are keen to find a long-term partner for skipper Sergio Ramos at the heart of the defense. Not only is he a stout defender, he can moonlight as a winger in a pinch, and versatility is key to Perez.
According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Perez is a fond admirer of Blind, and the prospect of getting one over their arch rivals is also tempting the Real chief to make a move.
Go to comments