Having already been linked with a proposed swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain regariding Karim Benzema and Edinson Cavani, Real Madrid are now reportedly considering an audacious move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard.





According to TeamTalk via Tribal Football, Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane has pinpointed the 26-year-old Belgian play-maker as one of his top summer targets as he looks to freshen his team of superstars ahead of next season. Both himself and President Florentino Perez are unanimous in their appreciation of the player and are prepared to throw in striker Alvaro Morata as part of any potential deal.

After a disappointing 2015-16 by his own high standards, Hazard is back to his brilliant best this season and admitted in a recent interview that; “Last season everyone knows I was not good enough. But you learn from your mistakes. I gave everything to come back and now I am in my level. So I started this season well – fit, with no injuries and it is better to play when you are ready. I want to enjoy being on the pitch. So this is the key.”