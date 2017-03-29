Real Madrid receive huge cash injection from new shirt sponsor
29 March at 18:40
Real Madrid are set to receive a huge cash injection after announcing today that Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica will be their new shirt sponsor for the next two seasons.
Their current sponsors, Emirates, currently pays €25 million per-season to have their name emblazoned across the famous white shirt, El Pais claims that today’s agreement is set to net the club €80 million over two seasons. President Florentino Perez announced the news earlier at a press-conference
— Real Madrid C. F. (@realmadrid) March 29, 2017
Presentación del acuerdo de patrocinio entre el #RealMadrid y Telefónicahttps://t.co/lEofIrqQH6 pic.twitter.com/iM9JLEhETZ
