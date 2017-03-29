Real Madrid are set to receive a huge cash injection after announcing today that Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica will be their new shirt sponsor for the next two seasons.







Their current sponsors, Emirates, currently pays €25 million per-season to have their name emblazoned across the famous white shirt, El Pais claims that today’s agreement is set to net the club €80 million over two seasons. President Florentino Perez announced the news earlier at a press-conference