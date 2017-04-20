Marco Asensio. News broke on Spanish radio programme El Partidazo de Cope on Tuesday evening and now the Madrid based paper has today backed up those reports.

Spanish sports journal As has confirmed that Real Madrid have rejected a €50M bid from Liverpool for highly-rated midfielder. News broke on Spanish radio programme El Partidazo de Cope on Tuesday evening and now the Madrid based paper has today backed up those reports.

It’s also reported that Real boss Zinedine Zidane has so much faith in the 21-year-old that he’s prepared to let Colombian James Rodriguez leave the Santiago Bernabeu instead this summer. Asensio scored the final goal in Tuesday’s 4-2 Champions League win over Bayern Munich and has been told by the French tactician that he has apart to play in the future of the club.



The man from Mallorca headed to the mainland in 2014 to join the Spanish giants but was immediately loaned back to his former club for another season. Another loan spell followed at Espanyol but now he is back in the capital and fighting for a first-team place.