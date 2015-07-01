Real Madrid remain interested in Chelsea goalkeeper despite Kepa capture

Real Madrid are weighing up the possibility of signing two goalkeepers in the next two transfer windows. According to COPE, Los Blancos have practically sealed a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao stopper Kepa next month, while they have not given up hope of bringing Chelsea ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois to La Liga next summer.



Reports suggest the deal to take Kepa to the Santiago Bernabéu is almost complete, with some small details yet to be agreed on. With that, Madrid will have covered themselves in case of any mishap by Keylor Navas towards the business end of the season.



According to the aforementioned radio station, Kiko Casilla has been unable to prove his worth to the coaching staff at the club, which is why they have opted to bring in Kepa right away.



President Florentino Pérez’s objective remains to bring in Courtois at the end of the season. With his contract due to expire in 2019, the Belgian is keen to sort out his long-term future as quickly as possible. During a recent interview on Belgian television, he opened the door to a return to Madrid, citing family reasons. His arrival would almost certainly signal the departures of both Navas and Casilla.



(Mundo Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)